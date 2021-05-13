SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $284.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.30 and its 200-day moving average is $277.90. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.87 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

