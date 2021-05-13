Scotiabank Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$48.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

AFN stock traded up C$0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,799. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.43. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The stock has a market cap of C$758.08 million and a PE ratio of -4,534.44.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

