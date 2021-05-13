Scotiabank Raises InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $17.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$13.18 during trading on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

