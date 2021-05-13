Scotiabank Trims KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Target Price to $12.50

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.60.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.