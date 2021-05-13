Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Shares of G24 opened at €65.96 ($77.60) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

