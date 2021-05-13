scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,482. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.