SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,806. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

