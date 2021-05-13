SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $2.21 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,604. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

