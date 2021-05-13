SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $19.19 Million Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,185,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.43% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

NYSE NOVA traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,683. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

