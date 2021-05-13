SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 110,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 202,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764,910. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

