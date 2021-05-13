SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.62.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.