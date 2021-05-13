Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

