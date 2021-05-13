Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $61.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ST opened at $54.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,024,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

