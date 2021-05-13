Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,717. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNSE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 67,552 shares of company stock worth $1,066,455 in the last quarter.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

