Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Trading Down 6.2%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $10.16. 117,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 182,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

SNSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41.

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,552 shares of company stock worth $1,066,455.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,262,000.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

