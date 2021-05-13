Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

