Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCI opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

