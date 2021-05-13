SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was up 6% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SFL traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 16,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,164,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

