Shana Carol Neal Sells 6,436 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shana Carol Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

