Sharder (SS) Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 151.7% against the US dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $18.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00085289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.13 or 0.01027632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00068221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00110727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

