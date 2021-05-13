Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $110,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,059,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 369,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,182,785 shares of company stock valued at $295,401,378. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

