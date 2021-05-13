Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON MATD opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Monday. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.26. The company has a market cap of £47.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.31.
About Petro Matad
