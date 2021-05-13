Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 607.90.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

