Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.05 and its 200 day moving average is $254.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

