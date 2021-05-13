Signaturefd LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,676,000 after buying an additional 251,296 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Okta by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after buying an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

OKTA stock opened at $225.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.