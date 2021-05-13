Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,981 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

NYSE CM opened at $107.01 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

