Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

BIDU stock opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average of $214.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

