SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 29.7% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $267.31 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.22 or 0.01199206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00115074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061216 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,289,393 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

