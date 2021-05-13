Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,285.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,203.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.