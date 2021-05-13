Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Neutral Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.17.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 5,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

