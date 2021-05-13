Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

