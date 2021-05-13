SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

