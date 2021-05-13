Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

SNAP stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

