SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $276.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.90.

SEDG stock opened at $208.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

