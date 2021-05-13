Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) is scheduled to post its Q1 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,608,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $14,999,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

