Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Sompo stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.51. Sompo has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

