Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Posts Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sonos updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Sonos stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 345,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,495. Sonos has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 557,057 shares of company stock worth $20,733,052 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

