Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $35.45. Sonos shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 75,950 shares.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 557,057 shares of company stock valued at $20,733,052 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.