SouthGobi Resources (SGQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.16 million during the quarter.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

Shares of SGQ stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. SouthGobi Resources has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$1.39.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.