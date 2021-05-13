Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.