SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Cut by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,195. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $90.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

