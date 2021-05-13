SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $5,316,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,973,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

