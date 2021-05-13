Spencer Kirk Sells 85,000 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
