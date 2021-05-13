Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $635,605.24 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 91.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Spiking has a total market cap of $635,605.24 and approximately $76.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spiking has traded 77.4% lower against the dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00084885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.46 or 0.01032678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00110769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

