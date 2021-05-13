Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £130 ($169.85) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,700.56 ($126.74).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPX stock opened at £117.80 ($153.91) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a fifty-two week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is £114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.17.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.