Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.26.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.