Sprott (NYSE:SII) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Sprott stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,350.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sprott by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

