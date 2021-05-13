Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.870-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

