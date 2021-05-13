Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,535. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

SPRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

