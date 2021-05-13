Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.